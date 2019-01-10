Zim crisis 'will hit SA hard'

HARARE - Zimbabwe's main opposition has warned that a worsening economic crisis will have a negative effect on neighbouring South Africa, to where a majority of Zimbabweans are fleeing.

Warnings by the MDC come amid a crippling strike by doctors and industrial action planned by teachers.

The protests are the latest in a series of economic and political woes afflicting South Africa’s northern neighbour.

“The economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe is worsening. This affects our neighbouring countries, particularly South Africa,” said Jacob Mafume, MDC Alliance spokesperson.

He briefed media on a recent visit to SA by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who met SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. – CAJ NEWS