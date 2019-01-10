Trevor D, Enzo Ishall in accident

HARARE - Musicians Trevor Dongo and Enzo Ishall were yesterday afternoon involved in a minor accident in the CBD.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Jason Moyo and 4th Street when a police-driven vehicle rammed into the back of Dongo’s car.

The two musicians were in the company of friends including Chillspot’s DJ Ribhe driving a BMW vehicle and no one was injured.

DJ Ribhe said they were coming from their base when the accident occurred.

Social media was awash that Enzo Ishall was the one driving when the accident occurred but it was not him.

“People just talk, Enzo was just a passenger. Trevor was driving when the vehicle was hit. Nothing major just some scratches,” DJ Ribhe said.

Trevor D was in talks with the cops who attended the scene, showing them his driver’s licence.

To them, they were in the clear and were waiting for police clearance.


 

