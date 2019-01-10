Tocky's 2019 vision

HARARE - Youthful musician Tocky Vibes says his 2019 vision is to come up with more music and he will be releasing another album again.

The year 2018 was a successful one for the musician as he released a 22-track album Chamakuvangu plus a number of videos accompanying the project.

He says he is not under any pressure and will take his time working on the music which he believes will be a gear up.

“Every year means new things and more music is coming. I will be coming up with a new album which I think should be out midyear. I’m not in any rush as I’m currently pushing work on Chamakuvangu, the videos,” he said.

“There has to be a difference when it comes to albums and the forthcoming album will be testimony to that. Last year and this year are different,” he said.

Chamakuvangu was a turn in the right direction for the chanter who is on his journey to recovery, with improved sound quality and mature lyrics.

The album opens with the track Jeri followed by Usambotya featuring superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Iyi Nziyo, with the track Bazi being the last on the album.

The project saw him having more shows out of the country, making him one of the most travelled artistes.

“New album means new openings and this is what I always hope for. I have been to several countries and my wish is to be to those that I have never been to,” he said.

He worked on a number of videos which were released last year, increasing his visibility on the music scene.



