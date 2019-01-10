Teen sensation shines for Zim

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women’s cricket side unearthed a gem in 16-year-old Chiedza Mzembe, who claimed two wickets on debut in the 69-run victory over Namibia at the Sparta Oval, Walvis Bay in a T20 match yesterday.

The right-arm seamer picked two wickets for 17 runs in her four overs complementing Anesu Mushangwe, who was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for only nine runs in four overs.

Mzembe, who plays in the Gauteng’s Province U19 League with Randburg Cricket Club, was over the moon following her successful debut.

“Today (yesterday) I took my first international catch and my first international wickets (two). I always celebrate when I take wickets but today it was very different,” Mzembe told the Daily News from Nambia.

Also receiving her cap yesterday was 22-year-old Matabeleland Tuskers wicketkeeper Ellen Tshuma, who however, did not have much to do since the top order did well to cement the innings.

Having already won the series after carrying a 3-0 lead into yesterday’s match, Zimbabwe captain Marry-Anne Mosonda lost the toss and was asked to bat first.

Opener Precious Marange was dismissed for a seven-ball duck after she was caught by Yasmeen Khan off Sylvia Shihepo while Chipo Mugeri was bowled by Eveleen Kajerukua for 16 runs.

Musonda (45) and opener Modester Mupachikwa (75) then put up an unbeaten 107-run third wicket partnership taking the team to a healthy 150 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Namibia then struggled again to make an impression with the bat as they reached 81 for 8 in their 20 overs.

With the victory in the fourth T20, Zimbabwe made it four wins in a roll and have now since set their sights on a series whitewash.