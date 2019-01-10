Southern City eye promotion

HARARE - Chitungwiza-based rugby club Southern City is eyeing a slot on the proposed Zimbabwe Premiership National League as part of their plans for the 2019 season, a club official has said.

Last season, the club won every match they played in their group in the B League and expectations are high as they begin their preparations for the new season.

Southern City chairperson Carlton Majuru said: “Our club is 19-years-old now and I believe we have scored more points than our opponents and conceded the least number of points.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming season, we will play pre-season matches with traditional powerhouses Old Hararians, Old Georgians, Harare Sports Club and Gweru Sports Club and if found to be competitive, then we will play in the proposed Premiership.

“We are determined to do well in the elite league if we can impress in the pre-season.”

The absence of infrastructure is threatening the development and smooth flow of operations at the club.

“The club has no rugby field unlike our illustrious counterparts and to make matters worse we don’t have worthwhile sponsorship to boost our campaign,” Majuru said.

“However, in terms of talent, we probably have the best and large base of players which if supported by the corporate and the local authority which does not have a clue on the existence of such sport code in town.”

Southern City draws its players from about 20 high schools in the dormitory town from both public and private institutions.

“The only drawback is lack of a proper structured schools league and sponsorship for the club to fulfil its potential,” Majuru said.

“It is absurd for anyone who is positive to the development of the game not to pour resources in an area such as Chitungwiza which has an estimated human population of 800 000 plus and not to have a club playing at the highest level in the country and no playing facilities.”



