Shaya under the weather

HARARE - Legendary ex-footballer George “Mastermind” Shaya, 72, was rushed to hospital yesterday after his health condition briefly took a toll on him but is now in a stable condition, the Daily News has learnt.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year was in excruciating pain yesterday morning before his wife Agnes sent out an SOS which quickly spread through social media.

“Everything is sorted now. We went to see a doctor who diagonised him with post-trauma arthritis. We bought the prescribed medication and he’s alright now,” family friend Martin Changachirere told the Daily News yesterday.

Changachirere, who is employed by Econet in Graniteside, has grown close to the Shaya family in recent years as he is always there to help out when they are in need.

“Over the years, I have seen his (Shaya) neglect from constituencies that should be supporting him financially and I have decided to chip in instead of mourning over this neglect,” he added.

“We have also resorted to holding birthday bashes for all my kids and friends at his place. We did it with Stewart Murisa. We share the same birthday coincidentally. Next week on January 14 we shall be holding my son’s birthday at his place. I do support the family in a small way that I can. I do it on my own volition and as a way of appreciating the legend he is.”



