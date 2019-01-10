MDC should proffer solutions to crises

STAFF WRITER  •  10 January 2019 1:55PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - While it is the MDC’s democratic right to demonstrate over the worsening economic situation in the country, we also expect its shadow government to proffer solutions on the on-going crisis.

The MDC should by now have learnt that demonstrations alone will not wake up a Zanu PF government that has for decades been arrogant and stubborn.

The more MDC demonstrates, the more Zanu PF hardens.

The MDC shadow Cabinet must give us solutions to the myriad problems we are currently facing from cash shortages, price hikes, shortages of drugs to labour issues.

It is time that the MDC proves to the nation that indeed they are a government in-waiting and Zimbabweans should be able to see a better government through them.

Confrontation with the Zanu PF government will not work and it has not worked in the past, so the opposition party is advised to change tactic.

While the MDC can mobilise thousands to turn out in the streets and vent their anger at the worsening economic crisis, this will not change the lives of those affected.

Instead of pouring petrol onto a raging fire, the MDC should exploit this crisis so as to advance their “sound” and alternative policies for everyone to see.

It is time the party reviews its strategies and we expect MDC officials to show their leadership qualities, especially in dire times like these.

While the opposition may brag about Zanu PF’s failure and claim they can successfully run the economy, it has to realise that the poverty that has befallen Zimbabweans is not selective; this catastrophic development is touching on everyone.

Nelson Chamisa, as leader of the MDC, should sober up and proffer Zimbabweans with solutions on how to come out of the abyss we are in.

A lot of people are looking up to him as the leader of the biggest opposition party for sound leadership and direction, not seeing him wasting time planning demonstrations which have often turned riotous.

This is not time for student politics or activism; this is a period that requires soberness and sustainable solutions. Chamisa cannot continue to live in denial, harping ceaselessly on his presidential loss because he will continue to bark up the wrong tree until 2023 when the country holds another round of elections. 

He should save his energy and concentrate on improving the areas he got wrong the last time.

Comments (6)

For the first time, I have read a sensible article in your publication. Indeed, an opposition political party as a shadow government must show us that they have alternative solutions to the challenges dogging the country. It is on this basis that we can have confidence in you and perhaps consider you as an alternative government. We are tired of kudira jecha politics because it is hurting the very people whom you want to vote for you. The MDC is demanding a dialogue with Zanu PF but we need to know what exactly do they want to discuss.

Tafara Shumba - 10 January 2019

Mr Editor it seems your Staff Writer doesn't believe that our last elections were rigged. He also thinks that Chamisa can force ZPF to stop corruption, looting and disregarding of the Rule of Law by its members. How can the Opposition Leader enforce the rule of law and send all known corrupt Ministers to jail?

003Tico - 10 January 2019

We want Chamisa to put cash in the banks pliz if to show himself

Dr Muko - 10 January 2019

Shocked, I am really shocked that this article is in the Daily news. Zim belongs to all of us, ukadira jecha wadira kwatiri tese. Biti vowed that he will make sure Zim will never receive a cent from the West. It appears it's working but to whose benefit.....

Sanctions should go - 10 January 2019

If Chamisa is 'the one' who can bring us out of this mess, why not let him assume office? Zvinhu zvifaye!!!!

Who is President - 10 January 2019

@ Mr. Tafara Shumba, muri kuti MDC ngaikuudzei zvainona ku discussa ne ZANUPF? These guys requested the platform, why are you not granting them. its not fair to blame MDC for this mess; they are the victims in this case.

Who is President - 10 January 2019

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media