Mai Patai goes solo

HARARE - Gospel musician Respina Patai better known as Mai Patai says she is now working on perfecting her career as a standalone musician away from her husband, Ephraim’s shadow.

She will be joining the league of Charles and Olivia Charamba who despite having joint projects release separate projects.

Having made history in this year’s Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 competition, Mai Patai said she is looking to add another album this Easter holiday.

She came third with her song Anokomborera off the album Punish the Devil, hence becoming the first female musician to make it into the top three of the competition.

“I have started the journey as an independent artiste, doing my projects as Mai Patai. So far I have done three solo projects and I’m looking at releasing another album in April. I want to be counted among the top female musicians in the country,” she said.

The singer said her decision does not mean she will no longer work with her husband.

“This does not mean we will no longer be working together. While he is at work, I will be doing music and when he is around, we will do together. He is the one who did the backing vocals of my previous album.”

Having bounced back on the music scene, Mai Patai said she has shifted her focus on visuals, aiming to drop a video for the song Anokomborera by February.

“Now that I’m back in music, I am looking at producing videos, to reconnect with our followers,” she said.



