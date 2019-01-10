EASTERN NEWS | Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

MUTARE - A 24 year old Dangamvura man has been caged 12 months after bedding a 12-year-old-girl who had eloped to him after she had been chased away from home for being in a relationship with him.

Kudakwashe Ncube from Foroma Village under Chief Marange was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was originally handed a 15-month sentence but three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour leaving him to serve an effective 12-month sentence.

Ncube was charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor in contravention of section 70 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Percy Musukuto informed the court how Ncube approached the Grade Seven girl with a love proposal in September 2018, which she later accepted.

Sometime in December, the girl then eloped after her parents chased her away from home because of her affair with Ncube.

Ncube’s mother, however, accompanied the underage girl back to her parents.

On January 2, her parents again ejected her from home and she returned to Ncube’s home. Ncube in turn then proceeded with her to Mutare’s Dangamvura suburb where his father resides.

On January 3 at around 0200 hours, the two had consensual unprotected sexual intercourse.

The girl’s cousin made a police report acting on instructions from the girl’s mother, leading to Ncube’s arrest. — Bernard Chiketo



Healer Ndunge’s son convicted for fraud



MUTARE - Famous Chipinge traditional healer Ndunge’s son Isaac Ndunge was this week convicted for fraud after five cellphones he had demanded from his client to place in a nearby stream during a ritual failed to reappear.

Ndunge, who stays in his father’s compound in Southdown, Chipinge, was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala on Tuesday.

He was slapped with a two-month jail sentence or alternatively, a $90 fine.

Ndunge was being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that on December 27, 2018 at 1000 hours, Ndunge went to Melow Katuruza’s home in Sakubva, intending to help him with a problem he was facing.

He demanded $110 in cash and five cellphones to place in a nearby stream for him to perform the rituals.

The cellphones were to miraculously reappear after Ndunge had left.

He was not to be seen again until Katuruza ran into him walking about in Sakubva and he effected a citizen’s arrest.

The cell phones were valued at $240.

Hotel adopts Sakubva clinic maternity wing



MUTARE - Hospitality concern Holiday Inn Mutare has adopted Sakubva Clinic’s maternity wing where it has have since invested over $2 000 in renovations and linen donations.

Holiday Inn general manager Clive Chinwada said they are supporting the medical facility at the behest of their staff and stakeholders who were moved by the appalling state of the unit through their True Hospitality for Good programme which allows them to have a say in assisting needy communities.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility activities and ploughing back to the community we operate in, Holiday Inn Mutare adopted Sakubva maternity ward wing,” Chinwada said.

They repaired the ceiling, painted the ceilings and walls, replaced labour room mattresses and linen worth $1 261 with more investments in the institution coming as the year progresses.

“In the New Year, the hotel will continue to work with the hospital, attending to other areas and ensuring the comfort of delivering mothers and their babies who are the future of our nation,” Chinwada said.

He said their aim was to change lives for the better through building skills and education in hospitality, and to support communities.

Sakubva market costs balloon to $1.8m

MUTARE - Government owned diamond mining concern Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has revealed that bureaucracy with tender processes in its construction of a section of Sakubva Vegetable Market has led to the ballooning of the costs from $500 000 to $1,8 million over the past six months.

The company had come under increasing criticism from Mutare residents for being sloppy.

Having moved traders out of the section to a place near Sakubva Stadium ostensibly for a limited period the area has now become an eyesore and the stench now unbearable with no progress from the diamond company.

ZCDC public relations manager Sugar Chagonda told residents at the unveiling of the company-sponsored football team Manica Diamond players at a local hotel this week that delays were due to the need to follow government procurement procedures after they changed the model from the initial low cost structure to a more elaborate structure.

He said they started experiencing problems after it migrated its model from a $68 000 initial project to one that would cost $500 000 which then required that it be taken back to tender.

“We initially wanted to do the market for $68 000 and revised the plans to a structure that would cost $500 000 which then required us to follow tender procedures and meanwhile the cost shot up to $1 million and I hear it’s now at around $1,8 million due to current market distortions,” Chagonda said.

Residents have, however, been murmuring over the lack of progress at the market with the current site now ankle deep in mud with rotting perishables all around it.

Chagonda was forced to clarify the issue after Cecilia Gambe, a vocal former football administrator, raised concern during the football meeting.

“The pace with which you are working on Sakubva market is very disappointing,” Gambe had said.

Gambe like the rest of Mutare residents said the local community was disillusioned by the company despite its claims that it was still in its infancy after having been formed from the ashes of former diamond companies in 2017.

Residents interviewed by the Eastern News said the hype with which the market was being taunted at the inception of the project and the billboard that shows how the market will look on completion was disappointing.

James Jiri another resident said the market should be closed outright as there was a stream with raw sewer now flowing right through the market in its current state.