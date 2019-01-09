Zim cherish series win

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women cricket team took a deserved break cooling down at Dolphin Beach in Walvis Bay yesterday following their series win over hosts Namibia on Tuesday.

The team romped to an assailable 3-0 win in the five-match T20 Challenge Cup at the Sparta Oval rendering the remaining matches dead rubbers.

Zimbabwe head coach Adam Chifo singled out captain Marry-Anne Musonda and Chipo Mugeri for praise following their exploits with the bat in the 57-run demolition of Namibia in the third T20 on Monday.

Musonda top scored with 60 runs while Mugeri chipped in with 23 runs.

“I thought the ladies played very well, we applied ourselves in all the departments with the bat, ball and fielding,” Chifo told the Daily News yesterday.

“Special mention to Marry-Anne for her half ton and also Chipo; I think they did apply themselves very well on a very slow wicket and windy conditions so very good stuff from the ladies.”

The bowling department was phenomenal with the ball throughout the three match played so far restricting Namibia below the 80 region setting a platform for betters to chase easy targets.

“We bowled consistently very well throughout the tournament. Bowling a team out for 76, 80, 60 in T20 is anything that you would want any time so I thought our bowling department is doing very well,” he added.

“We have cut on the wides, we have cut on the extras. We have been more disciplined and by that we have created more pressure and as a result we have restricted Namibia from scoring runs and we have taken more wickets so I’m pretty much happy with the bowling department.”

The teams square-off in the remaining two matches with the fourth T20 scheduled for the same venue this morning. After getting the series, the locals are now going for a series whitewash.

“It’s been a successful outing so far. This is the only rest day that we had so we just thought that the girls can as well go and enjoy themselves at the beach,” team manager Samu Nkiwane said.

“All that started well ends well, we couldn’t have asked for anything more than the series but we are never satisfied, if we can win it on a whitewash why not?”