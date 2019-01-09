Zifa dump Mutasa, Gumbo

HARARE - The new Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) board yesterday made changes to the Warriors coaching department by disposing of coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s assistants.

Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa were all shown the exit door and have been replaced by Tonderai Ndiraya and Bongani Mafu. Goalkeepers’ coach Brenna Msiska, team manager Wellington Mpandare and team doctor Nick Munyonga have all been retained.

Bulawayo Chiefs official Eddie Chivero comes in as the liaison officer, Maimba Mapuranga is the new protocol officer while Robert Matoke is the head of security.

Zifa vice president Gift Banda, who is responsible for all national teams, defended the appointments. “As you know that we are a new board; we are setting the new trajectory in which we want to move in,” Banda said.

“You realise that it’s always the norm that the Under-23 coach comes in to assist at the national team so that it becomes a conveyor belt.

“That is the only reason and it’s not that the ones that were there had done anything wrong but after having realised that none of the Under-23 coaches were participating.”

The changes also come at a crucial time when the Warriors are just one game away from qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Egypt later in June.

Zimbabwe takes on Congo in their final Group G game at the National Sports Stadium on March 22 needing only a point to secure a berth in Egypt.

Banda does not believe the changes will affect the Warriors’ chances of qualifying for their fourth Afcon finals.

“I don’t really think so; it’s just a subliminal change. The head coach is still there, the goalkeepers’ coach is still there and the manager is still there,” he said.

“We only considered the Under-23 coach to come in to be part of the set-up that is currently there so that all the good players in the Under-23 can be fused into the national team.”

Meanwhile, Ndiraya will remain the head coach of the Under-23 team and will be assisted by Mandla Mpofu and Lizwe Sweswe. The team manager will be Chivero and the goalkeepers’ coach is Tembo Chuma.



