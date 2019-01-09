ERC follows up on Executive, Parly

HARARE - Election Resource Centre (ERC) says it has started following up on the Executive, Parliament, the electoral commission, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation and traditional leaders to check on efforts being made to address the electoral inadequacies noted in observer reports from the 2018 elections.

“With by-elections already being rolled out, the next being on January 26, 2019, in Chitungwiza South Ward 24, it makes no sense to continue with the business as usual approach as if we are not learning anything. The cycle of disputed elections which has haunted the country for years can only be broken if Zimbabwe, for once, takes seriously recommendations shared by observers to address the major causes of disputed elections.

“While a response is still pending from the approached stakeholders, the ERC encourages government to take seriously its commitment to upholding the constitution, regional and international standards in the promotion of a functional democratic dispensation, ” said ERC executive director Tawanda Chimhini.