African countries turning to marijuana

HARARE - Malawi is set to become the latest African country to legalise marijuana farming in a bid to boost its economy.

It comes as its major foreign exchange earner tobacco, starts to see the impact of a decades-long global anti-smoking lobby led by organisations including the World Health Organisation.

The country’s Parliament has drafted a bill on legalising industrial and medicinal hemp and is expected to be tabled with the national assembly soon.

Different stakeholders in the hemp industry have been calling on the government to speed up legislation on hemp farming so that Malawi has an alternative forex earner apart from tobacco which currently accounts for 60 percent of forex earnings.

Tobacco sales have decreased over the years globally.



