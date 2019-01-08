Zim women seal series win

HARARE - The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team has secured a valuable away T20 series win after beating hosts Namibia by 57 runs in the third match at the Sparta Oval, Walvis Bay yesterday.

Zimbabwe now carry an unassailable 0-3 lead in the five-match series with today’s and tomorrow’s matches reduced to dead rubbers.

The visitors lost the toss for the first time yesterday and were asked to bat first with captain Marry-Anne Musonda playing a blinder with the bat scoring 60 runs from 49 deliveries.

Musonda’s knock included nine boundaries before she was caught by Adrian van de Merwe off Reehana Khan’s bowling.

Chipo Mugeri and Modester Mupachikwa added 23 and 22 runs respectively up the order while Josephine Nkomo weighed in with 13 runs in the middle order.

At the end of their allotted 20 overs, Zimbabwe sat pretty on 136 for 8, a healthy score that was always going to be difficult for the hosts to chase down.

In the end, Namibia could only manage to reach 79 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe bowlers Nomvelo Sibanda, Nomatter Mutasa and Loreen Tshuma picked two wickets each.

Zimbabwe T20 squad: Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chipo Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Anesu Mushangwe, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Mzembe, Loreen Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ellen Tshuma, Nomatter Mutasa. Head coach: Adam Chifo, Assistant coach: Sinikiwe Mpofu, Team Manager: Samu Nkiwane.