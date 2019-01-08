Sugarcane farmers decry high cost of inputs

HARARE - Sugarcane farmers say prices of fertiliser and herbicides remain beyond their reach.

Despite a slight decrease in prices of fertiliser, sugarcane farmers say the current charges are exorbitant and the situation has been worsened by suppliers of spare parts for machinery and implements who are demanding for payment in foreign currency. Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Admore Hwarare said they have made significant strides in ensuring increased productivity; however, the recent price hikes on fertiliser and herbicides is affecting many.

“We have made significant strides in negotiating for prices of our sugar and we are happy to announce that we won that. However, as farmers we have not been spared by the current economic situation especially on the issue of pricing for our inputs, herbicides and spare parts,” he said.

Chiredzi’s assistant district administrator Memory Dhliwayo said it is important for farmers to invest in their land for increased productivity and for them to seriously consider the welfare of their workers by ensuring that they provide decent accommodation and proper sanitation.

Before the wave of price increases, the average price of a 50 kg bag of ammonium nitrate was $28 and currently, many fertiliser outlets are charging between $50 and $60.



