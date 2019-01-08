MultiChoice Zim mourns its CEO

HARARE - Multichoice Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lovemore Mangwende Makono is no more as he passed on, on January 6, 2019.

In a statement MultiChoice Zimbabwe said it is with deep regret and great sadness that they advise the passing on of their CEO.

“Lovemore was an inspirational leader and a father figure to many. He guided and fought tirelessly for the betterment of his countrymen and the management and staff of his company.

“His larger-than-life persona will be missed. Lovemore joined MultiChoice Zimbabwe in 2005 and has been the CEO since 2008.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go to his wife, family, the chairman and directors, Skynet (Pvt) Ltd Trading as MultiChoice Zimbabwe.”