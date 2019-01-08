Manica parade Diamonds

HARARE - Newly-promoted Castle Lager Premiership side Manica Diamonds have added a number of experienced campaigners to their ranks ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

The Gem Boys will be making their maiden appearance in the top flight league when the 2019 season commences in March after gaining promotion from the second tier last year.

The Mutare-based side won promotion into the top flight league by running away with the 2018 Zifa Division One Eastern Region championship.

Luke Masomere’s side finished their debut season in the second tier unbeaten as they were no match for the other contenders.

Masomere and his entire technical team were also retained going against the trend with most newly-promoted teams that look for new coaches once they reach the Promised Land.

In a bid to make an impact in their first year in the Premiership, the Gem Boys yesterday unveiled their new signings together with some of the players have retained from their 2018 squad.

Manica have added former Warriors and Dynamos defender Partson Jaure to their squad after his recent return from Zambia where he was playing for Buildcon FC.

Jaure also had a stint with South Africa National First Division side University of Pretoria when they were still in the top flight before returning home to play for Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After his stint with Madamburo, Jaure joined headed north to Zambia when he signed for Buildcon but his stay there did not last.

When he returned to Zimbabwe last year, a number of clubs were after his signature including the Glamour Boys, who were hoping he might return to the club which gave him his breakthrough.

However, Jaure, who is versatile and can play at centre back, right back or midfield, chose to try a different challenge with the Gem Boys.

Manica have also added former FC Platinum and Warriors winger Marshall Mudehwe to their roster.

Mudehwe has struggled to get game time at Pure Platinum Play in the past two seasons and now looks to resurrect his career with Manica Diamonds.

The former DC Academy winger can be a tricky customer to deal with for most defenders on his day.

Manica Diamonds will hope he can rediscover the form that made his a regular in the Warriors squad during Kalisto Pasuwa’s reign.

The Gem Boys have also snapped up former Dynamos defender Peace Makaha after his stay at the Glamour Boys ended in acrimonious fashion towards the tail-end of the 2018 season.

Makaha together with teammates Kingston Nkhatha, Marshall Machazane and Obey Mwerahari were suspended after they were alleged to have been the ring leaders of an industrial action.

Masomere has also added former Dynamos and CAPS United forward Wisdom Mutasa to his squad.

Mutasa spent last season at Makepekepe after crossing the great divide from the Glamour Boys.

Although he showed some glimpses of his ability, the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate never really reached his expected heights at the Green Machine.

Another new addition to the Gem Boys squad is another former Warriors and Harare City left back Pritchard Mpelele.

Nomadic goalkeeper Ashley Reyners has also joined the Gem Boys from army side Black Rhinos.

Reyners will have to battle for a first team jersey against former CAPS United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo, who was the club’s number 1 last season in the second tier.

Despite added all these new faces to their squad, the Gem Boys are still in the market in order to reinforce their squad.



