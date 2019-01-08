Boost for beach volleyball

HARARE - Kenyan volleyball instructor Samuel Mulinge Metemi applauded strides being made by the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) to popularise beach volleyball following a high level coaching course he conducted in Harare recently.

At least 17 — 11 male and six female — coaches took part in the week-long course conducted at the Celebration Centre.

Metemi called for women to take an interest in the sport in order for it to grow.

“I was expecting maybe the attendance could be half to half with men and women; I was at a course in Kenya, my motherland and we had 11 women against eight men so that demonstrated that ladies in Kenya are taking everything serious but here for a start it was not bad; I know they can improve with time,” Metemi told the Daily News.

“I want thank ZVA for this great stride to get this beach volleyball course organised here, it’s a great job they are doing. I also want to thank the participants for the contribution and their sacrifice to come to this course.

“To me as an instructor, I think it’s the right direction for Africa and especially for Zimbabwe as a nation to take beach volleyball seriously.

“This is because when you look at volleyball in Africa, the level we are it’s not the level to compete at a world class level because of our infrastructure and we also

have problems all over which we create sometimes ourselves and sometimes nature.”

Metemi said beach volleyball is a lesser expensive sport to run compared to the traditional volleyball.

“We can do much better in beach volleyball because here what we want is only the court and the sand, that’s it,” he said.

“And in volleyball, we need a whole lot of things and the numbers as well is too high; we are talking of 20 plus people.

“But in beach volleyball, we are talking of only two or four players and then the coach and the team manager and another official; a maximum of seven to eight people involved in beach volleyball so it’s easy to manage.”

The Kenyan was also impressed by the local beach volleyball players he encountered during his stay here.

“On the side of the course, I have seen a lot of athleticism in Zimbabwean players; they can be converted to best players in the world in beach volleyball,” he said.

“I have travelled to so many countries all over the world but I have never seen such athleticism in players.

“I had time to go through some of the national team players here and I saw those guys can go very far and I think it’s a good initiative Zimbabwe has taken and God-willing Zimbabwe will be on the roadmap to world class in beach volleyball.”

Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI board member Frederick Ndlovu, who was the guest of honour at the course, explained the importance educating coaches.

“Strategically in the theory of change…we have beach volleyball as one of the forms of volleyball which must be prioritised and so ZVA is fulfilling the requirement…and as a Zone we are very much pleased to see them doing them,” Ndlovu said.



