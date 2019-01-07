ZPS requests govt agric support

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has asked to be considered for government agricultural support programmes such as Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support Scheme.

Chitungwiza South Member of Parliament Maxwell Mavhunga, the acting chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said ZPCS submitted a request to the effect that they be considered for such schemes because the unit operates a number of farms.

“They have submitted a request that at least, can you allow them to have access to government agricultural support programmes such as Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support Scheme so that they will also be able to benefit from those schemes so that they capacitate their farms to the extent that they will fully utilise the farms,” Mavhunga said.

“One other indication was that the farms are very productive but they do not have the necessary equipment. The other factor is that you need to capitalise those farms so that they can be put to maximum use.”

The ZPCS operates a number of farms which need support to improve their capacity utilisation.

