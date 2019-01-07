Zim on verge of series victory

HARARE - Chipo Mugeri was named player of the match as Zimbabwe beat Namibia by eight wickets in the second match of the Women T20 Challenge Cup to go 2-0 up at the Sparta Oval ground, Walvis Bay yesterday.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 31 runs from 23 balls while team captain Marry-Anne Musonda weighed in with 24 runs not out as the locals powered to 80 runs for the loss of two wickets inside 11.4 overs.

Having won the toss for the second time in the series, Musonda elected to field again and her decision paid dividends as they managed to restrict Namibia to 77/6 in their 20 overs.

Precious Marange and Anesu Mushangwe were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece for eight and 10 runs respectively four overs each. Josephine Nkomo and Nomvelo Sibanda picked a wicket each.

Zimbabwe lost the opening pair of Modester Mupachikwa (4) and Ashley Ndiraya (3) before Mugeri and Musonda made it their own show taking the team across the line.

In Saturday’s six-wicket win, Mugeri also top-scored with 40 runs up the order while Nkomo with three wickets walked away with the player of the match gong.

Zimbabwe head coach is Adam Chifo.

“The weather is very different from what we experienced back home, it’s windy and humid most of the day and the wickets are very slow so we really need to apply ourselves in all departments and I think we are now getting used to the conditions,” Chifo told the Daily News yesterday.

A win in today’s encounter will give the locals a series victory away from home but the Namibians being pretty aware of playing two dead rubber matches will be out to keep the series alive.

“There’s always pressure in every game but obviously two out of two shows that we doing something right so we just going to take each match as it comes and work on improving ourselves in all departments,” he added.

“She’s (Mugeri) had two mature innings so far and she’s been unbeaten, leading from the front as a senior player is what we are asking all the senior guys to do so that the junior players can play their game with no pressure.”

After today’s third match comes the fourth and fifth match in successive days, tomorrow and Tuesday.

Zimbabwe T20 squad in Namibia:

Mary-Anne Musonda (c),

Chipo Tiripano,

Ashley Ndiraya,

Anesu Mushangwe,

Sharne Mayers,

Nomvelo Sibanda,

Josephine Nkomo,

Precious Marange,

Modester Mupachikwa,

Chiedza Mzembe,

Loreen Phiri,

Christabel Chatonzwa,

Ellen Tshuma,

Nomatter Mutasa.

Head coach: Adam Chifo,

Assistant coach: Sinikiwe Mpofu, Team Manager: Samu Nkiwane.



