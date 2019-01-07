Platinum warning!

HARARE - Orlando Pirates and Warriors international Kuda Mahachi, fired early warning shots ahead of the weekend’s Caf Champions League clash against FC Platinum with a second half equaliser in the 2-2 draw in Tembisa on Saturday.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns player replaced Zambian Justin Shonga in the 77th minute with the Buccaneers trailing 2-1 against Highlands Park and needed only four minutes to make a difference netting the leveller.

Highlands Park is home to Zimbabwean duo of striker Tendai Ndoro who played the whole 90 minutes and goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini who was on the bench.

Pirates head to Barbourfields Stadium, FC Platinum’s adopted home ground for this stage of the Champions League after their traditional mining ground, Mandava was condemned by the Confederation of African Football.

Mahachi is not new to the BF turf having spent his formative years running up the flanks as a fledgling winger for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Though Pirates will be away, Mahachi will no doubt be familiar with the Emagumeni pitch and will be playing home-away from home.

“I had fear when I joined Sundowns. I was very young. I had a lot of fear. I only got confidence at Arrows. That is where I got to express myself and got to do well.

“As a player, you can arrive at a team as hot property. When you get to a new environment, you must adjust, you see? I had that fear at Sundowns,” Mahachi was quoted in the media recently.

“I had that fear because I was playing with top players like Surprise Moriri, Teko Modise, Anthony Laffor, Elias Pelembe, you can name them. I did not expect to play with them at that time.

“Playing with big guns like Moriri and Teko should have been motivation, but I did not believe in myself. I was young and I thought time was on my side. That was not the case because that is a big team with quality players.

“I really started expressing myself a lot more at Arrows. I can safely say Arrows is the team that made me. It is now an honour to join Pirates. I just wanna continue where I left off at Arrows last season.

“I have matured now. I played three seasons at Arrows and I know how the PSL works. I want to do well at Pirates. Now I feel that I will do better here because coach Micho (Milutin Sredojevic) and coach Rhulani (Mokwena) believe in me.”

A product of Highlanders juniors, Mahachi got his first feel of premiership football with Bantu Rovers but impressed city rivals Chicken Inn spending at least two seasons before re-joining Bosso.

At Highlanders he did not play for long before joining the great trek to South Africa where he joined premiership side Sundowns completing one season before being loaned to Arrows where he regained his confidence and now he is determined to scale dizzier heights with Pirates.

If the Pirates technical team decides to give him a run in the match against Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum at the weekend, then Pure Platinum Play are sure to have a lot on their plate to contain the nimble-footed winger.



