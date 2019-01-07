Malunga sets eyes on politics

HARARE - Musician Clive Malunga has expressed ambitions of getting into politics, eyeing the Norton parliamentary seat in the next election that is due in 2023.

Malunga, who has taken a back seat in the country’s music industry, said he would not be joining any new political party as he has always been Zanu PF.

The Nesango hit maker told the Daily News that he will be using politics as a stepping stone to get into the system and make a meaningful contribution to the arts sector.

“I have not been concentrating much on music because I was studying, that is why I have not been in the limelight.

“I do not want to fall into the trap of many artistes who went down with nothing to their name after relying entirely on music. Our music industry is not lucrative, so education is very important,” Malunga said

“For us to see the change we want in the music industry, we should get in the system. We need to be a voice from within, especially as far as piracy is concerned.

“How many more years is it going to take to see harsh laws being implemented against piracy.”

“This is why I would like to get into politics, and my return to the country’s music scene will depend on my entry into the system.

“There is nothing that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe is doing now, and there is nothing that the ministry is doing now for the arts industry.

“The minister should have come to our arts centres to engage but nothing like that has ever happened.”

Malunga said with his education, he will be competent enough for positions in government and in Parliament.

He has so far enrolled for a Master of Business Administration after several diplomas and certificates from various institutes in Financial Management, Marketing, Leadership Studies among others.

“I am a product of the current leadership and currently I am assessing their strengths and weaknesses. Leadership doesn’t belong to an individual. We can all be leaders and I want to ask the people if they will accept me to lead them.

“If people think I can be a good leader, that will be good. I think I have already shown that I can be a good leader because I have spearheaded a lot of projects,” Malunga told the Daily News.

“I did the Jenaguru Festival, and there was a time I sponsored tombstones for late fellow musicians. We are currently paying school fees for students under Jenaguru.

“So you cannot just come out of nowhere and say you want to be a leader with no track record.”

“I was born in the Nharira area which is in Norton so I cannot go and want to represent any other people.”