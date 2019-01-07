Govt retires youth officers

Caroline Chiimba  •  7 January 2019 9:52PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government has retired 3 365 youth officers who were employed under the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry, effective last Friday.

This is in line with the civil service reforms enunciated in the current national budget and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

In a statement, the acting secretary of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Simon Masanga said the retired officers will be paid their cash-in-lieu of accrued leave days and cash-in-lieu of notice.

Government is now in the process of facilitating access to a wide range of economic empowerment initiatives for the retired youth officers which include the option to enrol at vocational training centres dotted across the provinces to be equipped with technical entrepreneurial life skills, assistance to access finance from Empower Bank and the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank, and participation in empowerment programmes such as Command Agriculture and mining.


 

