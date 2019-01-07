FC Platinum shifts base to BF

HARARE - FC Platinum are not leaving anything to chance as they prepare for a dance with the elite African teams that begins with a clash against South African side Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Caf Champions league group stage opening match.

Pure Platinum Play will temporarily set base in Bulawayo for at least three days as they seek to make first impressions in the match against the Buccaneers, club chairperson Evans Mtombeni confirmed.

The Zvishavane-based side will be using Barbourfields Stadium (BF) in Bulawayo as their home ground after Caf condemned Mandava Stadium as not suitable to host group stage matches of the tournament.

In the wake of the decision by the supreme football governing body in Africa, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza had expressed his desire to have his charges train at the match venue for at least five days to have a feel of the conditions at BF.

However, the club chairperson Mtombeni, yesterday confirmed that the team would camp in Bulawayo for a minimum of at least three days in preparation for the epic encounter as they seek to fashion out a positive result against their much-fancied opponents.

“The team will train in Bulawayo at BF for at least three days before the match,” Mtombeni told the Daily News.

“I can definitely confirm that plans are underway to just finalise arrangements in Bulawayo so that the team departs for camp, we want the team to settle and focus on the task at hand which is to get a positive result on Saturday.”

Mtombeni also said his executive has done much of the ground work administratively in preparation for what could be the club’s biggest match thus far in the club’s history.

“All match day planning is on track as there is a team constituted to drive various activities that will culminate in the successful hosting of the match. It’s a big match where we anticipate a full house at BF and we can’t afford to slack as there is a lot at stake,” added Mtombeni.

“There are a lot of Caf requirements to be complied with and Zifa is ably assisting us in that regard; so overall we are on track, in the coming days we will just be tying loose ends as we begin to receive the various guests as well as the opponents.