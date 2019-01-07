Enzo sends women into frenzy

HARARE - Raunchy dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda literally broke the Internet over the weekend with a video clip showcasing her dancing skills, in response to rising dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall’s Magate Challenge.

The chanter continues to shake showbiz with his sing-along and danceable tracks as he did with Kanjiva, this time with Magate.

The song has sent women into a frenzy, participating in the Magate Challenge, posting videos of them shaking their rears, usually referred to as whining or twerking in showbiz.

Bev’s video has left some women green with envy, judging by their comments.

Bev took the challenge to the maximum, dancing in a red cloth that stuck to her skin after water was poured on her, leaving very little to imagination.

The song is about a lady at a Vapostori shrine, with a prophet trying to exorcise her waist-wriggling demon, pouring water on her behind from a clay pot.

The “demon” is so strong that it requires more water for it to be exorcised.

Female rapper Kikybadass was among the pioneers of ladies participating in the challenge online, with videos on various social media platforms.

This has contributed to Enzo Ishall’s growing profile.

His songs such as Kanjiva and Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka have had people of all ages dancing wherever Enzo Ishall performs.



