UZ Wolves hope to retain players

HARARE - UZ Wolves are hoping to retain the bulk of its players after a successful 2018 season that saw the men’s team ruling the roost on the domestic front and coming second best on the regional front while the women settled for silver locally.

UZ Wolves’ men claimed a double winning the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association National league as well as the Harare Volleyball Association league while the women finished in second place in both competitions setting themselves up for pole finish in the coming season.

In the Confederation of African Volleyball Senior Club Championships in Durban, the men extended their dominance retaining their silver medal they initial won at home in 2017 while the women reached the quarterfinals.

Wolves’ Keith Machakaire was voted men’s best server of the tournament out of the 22 teams that participated in Durban.

For their exploits, the men’s team won themselves a ticket to the continental championships representing Sadc region set for Egypt in April.

The games were initially pencilled for Tunisia while both sides are also billed to compete in the World University games in Italy later in the year.

It is for this reason that men’s team assistant coach Memory Dube is confident of retaining all their players for the forthcoming season.

“At the moment none is leaving, well who would want to leave a club going for African Club Championships and World University Games,” Dube told the Daily News yesterday.

While no one will be leaving, the technical team will also be looking forward to boost their squad with players getting into varsity for their first year of studies.

“We are waiting for former upper 6s as Wolves because that’s where our market is, it’s easier for us that way.”

Dube was saddened with the loss to Botswana Defence Force VI in the Zone 6 games in Durban but vowed to keep their feet on the ground in preparation for Egypt.

“I think it’s a disappointing end but I think the boys really tried their best. It didn’t really come out as we expected at the end but they put up a good show. It was too late of course but they really put up a good fight,” she said.

“Volleyball is a psychological game so if you start the game on the back foot basically you would have lost it. There was nothing wrong technically but mentally we had to be stronger.”



