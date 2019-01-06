US$3m to fight cancer

HARARE - Government will this year release US$3 million in support for cancer programmes.

As resources become available, there are also plans to establish a fully-fledged cancer hospital.

Currently, government operates a cancer unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and over US$10m has been expended on the project.

“The 2019 budget provides for a US$3m in support for cancer programmes whilst other cancer units including a fully-fledged cancer hospital will be established as resources become available,” Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, while responding to a question by the chairman of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Felix Mhona.

Mhona, who is the Zanu PF legislator for Chikomba Central, was eager to know when government would establish a well-resourced cancer hospital or introduce a cancer levy.

Ncube said government recognises the critical need to alleviate the plight of cancer patients.



