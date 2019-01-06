US$3m to fight cancer

Caroline Chiimba  •  6 January 2019 8:05PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government will this year release US$3 million in support for cancer programmes.

As resources become available, there are also plans to establish a fully-fledged cancer hospital.

Currently, government operates a cancer unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and over US$10m has been expended on the project.

“The 2019 budget provides for a US$3m in support for cancer programmes whilst other cancer units including a fully-fledged cancer hospital will be established as resources become available,” Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, while responding to a question by the chairman of the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Felix Mhona.

Mhona, who is the Zanu PF legislator for Chikomba Central, was eager to know when government would establish a well-resourced cancer hospital or introduce a cancer levy.

Ncube said government recognises the critical need to alleviate the plight of cancer patients. 


 

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media