Major events of 2018

HARARE - As we say goodbye to 2018, the Daily News on Sunday reflects on some stories that grabbed newspaper headlines and dominated social media. Below are some of the highlights.

Mukanya’s return to Harare

After spending 14 solid years in United States, Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo surprised many after he agreed to showcase in Zimbabwe in April.

He shared the stage with his oft-competitor Oliver Mtukudzi, Suluman Chimbetu, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Winky D at Glamis Arena in the capital.

The show attracted hundreds of fans from all walks of life.

The success of the ‘Homecoming Bira’ inspired Mukanya’s countrywide tour dubbed ‘Peace Tour’ that kicked off on December 7 in Gweru and ended on December 31 in Harare.

Organised amid a fuel crisis, the tour failed to kick off in Gweru and Kariba while attendance at most of the concerts was not as high because of the steep entry fees of US$10 per person or bond equivalent which pushed the cost to between 40 to 50 bond notes.

Musicians join Parliament

Three musicians, all from the ruling Zanu PF made history in 2018 when they joined Parliament as legislators. The three are Elias Musakwa, Joshua Sacco and Energy Mutodi. Mutodi was later appointed deputy Information minister. Musician Hosiah Chipanga, however, lost in his bid to become a legislator while Bryn Mteki who had contested the presidency also lost.

Hifa defies odds

Despite the challenging economic operating environment, the 2018 edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) was a success. It ran for six consecutive days from May 1 through to 6.

Simply themed ‘We Count’, the festival featured musicians such as Vabati VaJehovha, Mahube and Freshly Ground among others.

Mr Ugly pageant dethrones, bans Masvinu

Annual beauty pageant Mr Ugly dethroned and banned serial winner William Masvinu for indiscipline. He was replaced by his runner up Fanuel Musekiwa.

Organisers of the event said they reached the decision to dethrone and ban Masvinu from contesting in future pageants after he allegedly threatened to beat sponsors over the delay in releasing his winning prize of $500.

The last Mr Ugly pageant was held in December 2017.

Bev decamps to South Africa

One of the leading local dancers Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda of the Sexy Angels relocated to South Africa in 2018.



The award-winning dancer was later followed by other musicians in the form of Ammara Brown and Pamela ‘Gonyeti’ Zulu.

The outbreak of cholera in Harare which later spread to other parts of the country almost paralysed the showbiz sector.

A number of high-profile gigs such as Ammara Brown’s Ignition Concert which was scheduled for Glamis Arena and was meant to feature Nigerian star Mr Eazi had to be postponed. Cassper Nyovest’s gig was also postponed.

The plague also resulted in the cancellation of the Chibuku Road to Fame show and the annual Castle Braai Festival among others.