Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

STAFF WRITER  •  5 January 2019 4:05PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - In a surprising twist, the officer-in-charge at Milton Park Police Station has told Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition(CiZC)’s lawyers that plain-clothes police officers who visited CiZC offices on Thursday, were only making a “courtesy call”.

The officer-in-charge had initially expressed ignorance over the matter following inquiries by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

He later called in to say he had been alerted of the visit by his subordinates and it was a “courtesy call”.

CiZC said; “As CiZC, we remain suspicious of the motive by the police, especially at a time the State media has been making claims that we are working to unseat the government.”

On Thursday, plain-clothes officers visited CiZC offices in Harare but only found a caretaker with the secretariat away and promised to come back on Monday.

