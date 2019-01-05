8 in court for illegal forex dealing

HARARE - Eight suspected money-changers yesterday appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for illegally dealing in foreign currency.

Nigel Mangozho, 32, and seven others were caught in the act by police and arrested.

Allegations are that Mangozho on January 3, 2019 was at CopaCabana rank and in violation of the Exchange Control Act was unlawfully dealing in currency “that is exposing currency for sale to passersby” without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

According to State papers, on January 3, detectives Chirandata and one Sibanda were deployed for surveillance to detect and arrest illegal foreign currency dealers in Harare Central Business District.

While they were at CopaCabana, the accused was soliciting to change foreign currency to passersby.

The accused was arrested upon being searched, the detectives recovered foreign currency amounting to R350.00 and $133.00 Zimbabwean bond notes.

Mangozho pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody pending trial.

The other seven accused were also remanded out of custody.