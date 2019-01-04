Woman up for smuggling drugs

HARARE - A South Africa-based Harare woman yesterday appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on charges of smuggling drugs with a street value of $27 018 and is to be sentenced today.

Appearing before magistrate Learnmore Mapiya, Judith Munemo, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge of contravening section 3(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act.

The court heard Munemo was apprehended at Robert Mugabe International Airport by detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare who were alerted of the accused’s arrival.

According to the State, the accused is facing charges for importing ephedrine without an import permit from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

It is alleged that on January 1 around 1400hours, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received information to the effect that the accused person was abode an Ethiopian Airlines flight from India and was in possession of ephedrine.

Acting on the supplied information, detectives proceeded to Robert Mugabe International Airport where upon arrival they checked with the passenger manifest and noticed that the accused person was abode that Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The detectives placed one detective inside the arrival hall to identify and monitor the movements of the accused person.

The accused person was identified and seen collecting her luggage comprising of a brown travelling bag and a navy blue monarch and proceeded towards the Green route on her way out.

The court heard the accused was intercepted by the detectives at the exit point and they identified themselves before telling her the purpose of their mission.

They then took the accused to CID Drugs at Harare Central where they searched the accused person’s bag in her presence and recovered 18x500-gramme tins containing ephedrine which led to her arrest.

The detectives went on to conduct a field test and it tested positive for ephedrine.

The ephedrine, which weighed 9,006kgs, was forwarded to forensic laboratory for further tests and it again tested positive for ephedrine.