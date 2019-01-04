Today is National Clean-Up Day

HARARE - Government is urging all Zimbabweans to partake in today’s National Clean Up Day.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared first Fridays of every month as the National Clean Up Day after the successful launch of the National Clean-Up Campaign under the theme Zero Tolerance to Litter-My Environment, My Pride in December last year.

Today’s event is the first of its kind after the declaration by the president.

In a statement, the ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality called on all stakeholders including co-operatives, government officials and individuals to clean up their surrounding areas from 0800 to 1000hrs today as declared by the president.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary Munesushe Munodawafa, the main activity is expected to be led by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, while in all other provinces, provincial ministers of State will lead individuals, corporates, civil society, development partners and churches in undertaking the task in their areas.

“To assist with coordination, teams have been organised to clean up identified public places countrywide,” Munodawafa said.



