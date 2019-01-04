Murwira joins FC Platinum



HARARE - Soccer Star of the Year finalist Godknows Murwira has joined champions FC Platinum on initial one-year contract from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Murwira, who can play either as a defender or attacking midfielder, started training with FC Platinum on Wednesday together with Perfect Chikwende from Bulawayo Chiefs.

A former Dynamos player, Murwira — a long time target of Norman Mapeza — becomes the latest player to ditch Ngezi Platinum Stars after Walter Mukanga left to join Harare City with Clive Augusto joining Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the two latest acquisitions have been registered for the Caf Confederations Champions League competition where they are expected to add depth to the Zvishavane side.

“We have roped in the services of the two (Murwira and Chikwende) on initial one-year renewable contracts and they will be registered for the Caf Champions League, making both players available for selection for our match against Orlando Pirates subject to the assessment by the technical staff,” Chizondo told the Daily News yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chizondo has backed the team to put up a good fight against Pirates despite Caf’s late decision to condemn the use of their home ground Mandava Stadium in this stage of the competition.

“We are naturally depressed because it came as a surprise in the 11th hour that our venue might not meet the requirements of Caf. Both our players and supporters will have to take it positive so that as a team we don’t lose focus,” she said.

“We however, take solace in that Barbourfields was our alternative venue for any eventualities on Mandava and we will urge all our fans who can travel to do so in numbers.”

We also appeal to fans in Bulawayo and all over Zimbabwe to come in numbers to support FC Platinum who are flying the flag of the country.