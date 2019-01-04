Mukanya takes Peace Tour to Chi-Town

HARARE - After a busy holiday season for musicians, some have decided to take a break, but for others it is business as usual.

Among those who are taking a break are Suluman Chimbetu who is taking a two-week break, Baba Harare is returning with his January 11 album launch, while Alick Macheso has not yet revealed the length of his break.

Meanwhile, chimurenga music guru Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is expected to take his Peace Tour to Chitungwiza with a concert scheduled for Tanza Centre near the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

Mapfumo will be supported by his band — the Blacks Unlimited.

This comes after the decorated musician showcased in Harare, Gweru, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Mutare and Kadoma although he failed to perform in Gweru and Kariba.

BlackAdder at Reps Theatre Upstairs

Under the Affluence presents BlackAdder from January 2 to tomorrow at Reps Theatre Upstairs at Belgravia Shops.

Hilarity is afoot and tom-foolery is underway! So don’t be shy. Get your tickets as quickly as a quickly moving thing and be at the first major theatrical event of the year.

Tickets are on sale at The Spotlight. The show starting time is 7pm.

City Sports Bar

The Harare bar will host Progress Chipfumo and Tryson Chimbetu on tonight.

Red Café

Mbeu and the Modzi Tribe will be performing at @Red Cafe on Saturday while Tatenda Pinjisi will be on the same stage on Friday.

FaB Fusion live at Casa Mia

Casa-Mia (Ristorante Pizzeria), in Avondale will host Fab Fusion Band this Sunday afternoon.

Starting in the New Year, FaB Fusion will be performing live at Casa Mia Restaurant and people are invited to bring their family and friends and enjoy excellent food and great live music.

There is also a playground for the kids.

Seven-day Tibetan Healing Yoga (Lu Jong) Immersion

On this residential retreat while staying at Malabar Hall, the aim is to take some time for you, to withdraw from the outside world and truly experiment with your own energy and leave with an effective personal daily practice of warm-up, yoga and meditation that you can take with you and benefit from wherever you are.

The retreat will end this weekend.

Lu Jong reinforces physical strength and flexibility, boosts your immune system and sharpens your senses.

We balance the elements and humours, the foundation of the physical body, and invigorate the wind-energy, allowing the Lung/Qi to flow freely and harmoniously.

The result is a beautiful, efficient and systematic practice that improves our wellbeing in all dimensions and using breath and awareness develops a quiet mind, a true meditation in movement.

Lu Jong is deeply beneficial for your health and happiness, brings inner calm and makes you glow from the inside out.

Lu Jong can be practiced by people of all ages and abilities and the benefits are felt immediately.



