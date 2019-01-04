Group hosts awareness campaign

HARARE - A social group in Harare’s Marlborough area will host an awareness campaign on alcohol and substance abuse tomorrow.

The event, to be held at St Canisius Catholic Church in Marlborough starting at 10am, has been necessitated by the need to facilitate community-level awareness, engagement and subsequently, intervention.

At the event, the Marlborough Social Group (MSG) will engage various community stakeholders including experts on the impact of drug and alcohol abuse in Zimbabwe and its effect on the physical wellbeing and mental health of a person.

Father Maganga, the parish priest of St Canisius Catholic Church, said too many young lives were enslaved to substance abuse.

“… we hope that this event may help some people get on the road to piecing their lives back together. We also hope that other communities across the country will mirror our activities to help give people the strength to overcome their challenges,” he said.

The event will feature presentations from the ministry of Health and Child Care, the Zimbabwe Republic Police CID Narcotics, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, members of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, to mention a few.