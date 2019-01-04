Glamour Boys sack club president Sanyamandwe

HARARE - Dynamos have started the year on a depressing note — to shows club president Solomon Sanyamandwe the exit door on New Year’s Day following a board resolution.

Sanyamandwe replaced long-serving Kenni Mubaiwa mid last year after the auctioneer tendered his resignation in June citing pressure and undue encroachment into his zone of space by the board of directors.

Mubaiwa had served the Glamour Boys in his capacity as president for eight years starting off as vice chair to Farai Munetsi in 2010 before being elevated to chairperson in 2011 guiding DeMbare to four successive titles.

Mubaiwa claimed he did not receive support from his bosses who vetoed Lloyd Mutasa’s return as head coach after he had given him marching orders among many other thorny issues.

“I have tried my best under the most difficult conditions. I have always wished the best for this club and sacrificed a lot but it seems all my efforts were being frustrated of late,” Mubaiwa said in his resignation letter.

“The most painful part if that the blame for all the club’s ills has been laid squarely on my feet yet I am not in control of the running of the club. If results don’t come, it’s the president’s fault. Square and fine, then we make a decision to reshuffle the technical team — fire Mutasa and we were negotiating to bring back Kalisto Pasuwa — then out of the blue, Mutasa is reinstated.

“Still results are not coming and the coach even decides to go to South Africa on national team duty when we are in this mess. The fault again is placed on myself.

It’s not fair. It’s like I had been reduced to a ceremonial president. You cannot be a president without the powers to make decisions. I have worked under the late Richard Chiminya and (Freddy) Mkwesha at Dynamos and there wasn’t much of interference. So I have taken my position. Maybe if someone comes then the club could move forward. For me, it’s painful to leave but the pain is just the same even if I am to remain there.’’

Businessman Sanyamandwe, who had assumed the hot seat for the last half of last season, was handed a letter yesterday advising him that his services at Dynamos were no longer needed.

“We write to advise you that the board had a meeting at the National Sports Stadium on December 23, 2018. Among the resolutions, the full board agreed to abolish the post of the club president as part of the club restructuring exercise,” read the letter believed to have been authored by the club’s godfather Bernard Marriot-Lusengo but only signed yours in Sport.

“This resolution was effect January 1, 2019. We therefore advise you that you are no longer the Dynamos president with effect from January 1. We take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution towards the development of the club.”

Sanyamandwe yesterday confirmed receiving his letter of dismissal but declined to make further comment.

Sources however, suggest that Sanyamandwe has long fallen out of favour with Lusengo in more or less the same way with his predecessor Mubaiwa.

The bone of contention is believed to be on the payment that was meant for former striker Christian Epoupa in which it is believed NetOne had availed funds to settle the Cameroonian debt which was never settled hence Sanyamandwe had called for an audit into the club’s accounts to establish what could have happened.

It is believed the board wants to beef up the executive soon with names of prominent people being thrown around to fill up the slots.

Efforts to get a comment from Marriot- Lusengo were futile.



