Councillor bails out Chi-town municipality

CHITUNGWIZA - Chitungwiza councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka yesterday came to the rescue of the local authority after he donated diesel for service delivery.

Chitungwiza Town Clerk George Makunde said the Zanu PF councillor supplied 630 litres of diesel that will fuel refuse collection vehicles.

The donation comes as the local authority has been struggling with refuse collection, a challenge which had been compounded by the unavailability of fuel for the municipality’s garbage collection fleet.

“… Mutimbanyoka has done a great job by supplying the fuel. That means now we can carry out our mandate of service delivery. Areas to be covered include Units A, C, K south, H and E as well as old and new Zengeza 4 and Chigovanyika areas which will be collected on Wednesdays,” Makunde said.

He added that while the donation comes at an opportune time, the council would also look into getting their own fuel to continue with refuse collection and other council business.

Since December last year, Chitungwiza has been periodically failing to collect refuse in some suburbs, prompting residents to spend days on end with garbage at their homes.