Road deaths rate rises

HARARE - The national rate of road deaths rose during the holiday period, recently-released data shows.

In the past two weeks, 111 people have died, and there have been 1 590 major crashes. Several crashes in different provinces over the Christmas period involved multiple fatalities.

But statistics for the year immediately preceding the holiday period show a markedly different picture.

The figures show Zimbabwe achieved a lower road death rate by nine deaths as compared to last year — but recorded a sharp increase in the number of road accidents.

This is the only period for which exactly comparable figures are available.

Statistics released show that the country recorded an increase in road traffic accidents during the 2018 festive season with 1 590 accidents being recorded between the December 15 and 30 of December 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 which had 1 405 accidents, indicating an increase by 185 accidents.

The number of deaths recorded this festive season dropped by nine from 120 deaths recorded in 2017.

In 2018, 111 deaths were recorded during the festive season.

Deputy national police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said most of the accidents were attributed to human error.

Most accidents recorded in 2018 were a result of speeding and violation of road rules by public commuter bus drivers.