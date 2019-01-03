Matangaidze laid to rest

Bernard Chiketo  •  3 January 2019 4:09PM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - Hlanganiso Matangaidze, a leading businessman from Manicaland Province, who died on Saturday, was laid to rest at the provincial shrine in the eastern border city of Mutare yesterday.

The businessman had been declared a provincial hero for his immense philanthropic work and contribution to society through his vast business interests.

The who’s who in Manicaland and beyond attended his burial, which was presided over by the minister of State for Manicaland Province Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Matangaidze, affectionately known as “Matan”, died at the age of 55.

He is survived by his wife, Vongai.

The businessman’s interests spanned across the transport sector through his Matan Transport as well as the hospitality industry through Wise Owl Motel.

He was former president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

Gwaradzimba described Matangaidze’s death as a huge loss to Manicaland Province. 


 

