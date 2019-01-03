60 New Year babies delivered

HARARE - At least 60 babies were delivered on January 1, at major hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo, while some of us were busy staring at the fireworks going off in the sky on New Year’s Eve.

The first babies of the New Year arrived to much fanfare for their families, with 2019 decorations to boot. Harare’s Parirenyatwa and other hospitals in the capital recorded 32 deliveries by New Year mid-day, with the second largest hospital in Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital, welcoming 28 newly-born babies by New Year.

Speaking to the Daily News, Mpilo Hospital public relations officer Ozious Ndlovu said among the 28 deliveries, 18 were girls and 10 were boys.

At least 10 deliveries were through Caesarean section while 18 were normal deliveries.

Mpilo Hospital is a referral centre for Matabeleland North and South, and expecting mothers who undergo Cesarean births are referred there.

Ndlovu said the largest baby born on the special day weighed 4.3 kgs and the smallest weighed 1.330kgs.

In Harare, Parirenyatwa and other hospitals had recorded 10 births each while Chitungwiza had recorded 12 births by mid-day.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital matron-in-charge Gilton Makaranga said they recorded 12 births, nine being normal deliveries and three Caesarean section deliveries.

According to Parirenyatwa Hospital matron Stella Zinyemba, a total of 10 babies were delivered at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity, with the first baby delivered at just five minutes after midnight.

Harare Central Hospital matron-in-charge Miriam Pundu also confirmed 10 births comprising an equal number of boys and girls recorded at the maternity ward.

Among the 32 deliveries, nine babies were delivered through Caesarean section while the rest were normal deliveries.

Last year, Bulawayo Province recorded 51 deliveries on new year’s day, with Mpilo Hospital delivering 32.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) had estimated that more than 395 000 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day.



