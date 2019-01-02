Teenage sensation stars in Botswana

HARARE - Teenage star Ronald Master, proved to be a master to watch in years to come after his sublime passing, dribbling and scoring ability propelled Ruwa’s Power 11 Community Youth Club to a gold medal finish in the Konnect Management Cup in Botswana, Gaborone recently.

The 17-year-old midfield maestro was named player of the tournament in this U22 community challenge cup.

Founding director Tapiwa Ndewere said Power 11 Community Club seeks to create several opportunities and interactions with a view of removing the underprivileged sports persons from the streets through sport.

“While in Gaborone we played against Brits from South Africa, Sharp Shooters, Gaborone Football Academy, Soccer Evolution and hosts Konnect Football Club and we managed to come in first place.

“In the team we also had two players who participated in Mexico Homeless World Cup in November,” Ndewere told the Daily News.

“We have U6 to U23 players in our midst covering several sporting disciplines such as chess, volleyball and korfball among other activities.”

As a vehicle empowerment club for the youth they are sourcing scholarships in order to keep the kids in school and far away from the deadly streets.

“We managed to secure scholarships for the less-privileged kids. We had Munashe Rambanepasi being transferred from Chegutu to Runyararo, Denzel Kadao went to Helena Group of Schools through a great partner assisting us towards transforming the youngsters and our communities,” Ndewere added.

“We also managed to send five players to Dewure High as well as Pamushana but we are mainly doing this from our own resources so far we are running short of sponsors and helpers so we are calling on upon all those with the capacity to assist to help our cause.”



