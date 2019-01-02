Food outlet proposal attracts sponsors

HARARE - A public marriage proposal has borne fruit for a Bulawayo-based couple, after companies and the public pledged to sponsor their whole wedding.

What is left is for the bride and groom to set a date and choose the offer they will take.

What seemed as a joke to people on social media, as people were mocking the venue which the proposal took place — a Chicken Inn outlet — has had a happy ending as people have pledged everything up to their honeymoon.

Their new home will also be filled with gifts from well-wishers who have already started offering household furniture and goods.

The search for the couple, whose identity is not yet revealed, was started by movie theatre company Ster-Kinekor, which pledged a movie treat while its sister company Pizza Hut pledged meal treats.

But now, wedding cake, flowers, hair and makeup, décor, venue, transport, wedding gown nails for bride, PA system, DJs, MC, household gifts, engagement and wedding photography, invitation cards, honeymoon have all been covered.

In their search that went viral and triggered other pledges, Ster-Kinekor wrote: “What this couple has done is amazing. They have taken things a notch higher and we are so happy for them. If anyone knows them, kindly send us a message with their contact details. We would like to celebrate this milestone with them.

“We will be giving them our Cine Prestige cinema and 44 of their friends and relatives for them to celebrate while watching a movie of their choice.”

Other people then started chipping in with Oceane Perfumes offering them a year’s supply of perfumes.

“We believe in love and what a lovely declaration of love (in this pic). It is not about where the guy proposes, it is about the gesture.

In this age and time finding a guy ready to settle is amazing.

“If anyone knows this couple please tell them they have perfumes for the whole of 2019 and a proper dinner at the Meikles Hotel,” the perfume company wrote.

Two Keys Guest House and other venues also offered a free venue for the young couple.

Craig Studios and other hair accessories companies also offered wigs and grooming for the bride and groom.

“Love is a beautiful thing, in the spirit of love and giving, we at the Look Zimbabwe say congratulations to this lovely couple on their engagement.

“Not only that we would like to dress the bride-to-be and her chosen maid of honour with a free wedding gown and dress for the two of them,” Look Zimbabwe wrote, while other bridal wear traders such as Meagan wedding Zimbabwe offered complimentary gown for the bride.