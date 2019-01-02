ACL reveals massive deal for City Volleyball

HARARE - ACL Holdings, Harare City Volleyball Club first sponsor has revealed a massive sponsorship for 2019 that includes construction of an indoor facility in line with the international standards.

Locally, both the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) National and the Harare Volleyball League (HVA) host their games outdoor, a disadvantage when teams travel out for regional, continental and international assignments.

And ACL’s managing director Brighton Matikiti having travelled with the ladies team for the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI championships held in Egypt early last year and the December games hosted in Durban, South Africa attended by both teams, he believes talent is abundant but only lack in infrastructure.

“One of the things that we did is that we have been supporting volleyball for City of Harare so we thought it will be best we get together, we celebrate together and we wrap up this year in style.

It’s been a great moment for us all,” Matikiti told the Daily News during the party organised for his employees and Harare City Volleyball teams at his farm in Mazowe recently.

“It’s been a very long journey and one of those moments you obviously look back to and say I want to give back the hard work that the staff has given all year long so we decided that we need to get together at the farm, outside the pressures of Harare, congestion of the capital, the queues of fuel in the CBD and meet at our farm, celebrate together and bring in three artistes (Suluman Chimbetu, Progress Chipfumo and Andy Muridzo).”

Citizens ladies got into Durban as the defending champions having won the Zone VI championships at home in Bulawayo in December 2017 but crashed out of the competition in the quarter-final stage so did their male counterparts who made a significant improvement from their previous show in Bulawayo.

UZ Wolves’ men were the last team standing retaining their silver medal while their SheWolves were booted out in the quarter-final stage with men’s defending champions Support Unit failing to make it past the first round.

ACL Holdings is the umbrella company for Archive-it Services which is an information banking company, records management and special archive management. The C stands for Custodial Services which stores sensitive information for companies and individuals such as marriage certificates while the L is for Lacho freight which is for transport and distributions. The holding company has also since branched and diversified into agro-business.

“We are going to still support Harare City because our organisation has got to have what we can give to the society and we chose Harare City because of the girl child also in there.

“We need to support the girl child, not only are we supporting the girl child but we are also supporting the boys. When I went with them to Egypt, I realised that there’s so much potential with these guys,” Matikiti added.

“In Zimbabwe alone, I don’t see any competition with them. What I only seem to see to be affecting them could be the infrastructure which they don’t have locally in Zimbabwe. But when they go out there with the poor infrastructure that they got here they meet stiff competition because the environment in which they compete in with other competitors is far different from what they are used to and I think in future this should not be the end of the road for them.

“It’s not the end of the road for our organisation. We still going to support them as ACL Holdings and we are still going to go all the way until they qualify for the world tournament.

“We actually looking at maybe as an organisation we saw that as an opportunity, when I have been going out there I saw quite some infrastructure in Egypt and in Durban and actually thought to myself is this not actually what our organisation could actually do back home and God-willing, funds permitting we may actually put together funds enough to build an infrastructure like that and yes our volleyball could perform very well.”

Citizens’ management will be attending a four-day workshop in Nyanga to strategise for the coming season and club chairperson Bozman Matengarufu and club manager Godknows Jembere are confident of sweeping everything on offer this season locally and regionally “2018 season has been a good year on the overall for the club. Our ladies team retained pole position in both ZVA and HVA leagues and our men’s team has tremendously improved as it moves two steps up the ladder in the national league.

“Our strategy will be informed by the strategic workshop set for January 3-6 where both technical and subcommittees are meeting. To the local leagues, 2019 is our year for both teams and we are coming hard to retain and win the championship for both men and women team’s in the region,” Matengarufu said.

Jembere added, “To the region, we are coming in as the wounded lion and definitely our two teams will make it to the continental safari come 2020.”