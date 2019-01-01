Zimplow appoints new group CEO

HARARE - Diversified construction, infrastructure and agricultural equipment manufacturer and distributor Zimplow Holdings has appointed Vimbayi Nyakudya as the company’s new CEO.

In a press statement, Zimplow secretary general Maxwell Chinorwadza said Nyakudya’s appointment is effective today.

“As the group CFO, Nyakudya has played a key role in managing the Group’s balance sheet, allocating capital to best opportunities and thereby ensuring optimal profitability,” Chinorwadza said.

Chinorwadza added: “He is a chartered accountant who trained and qualified with KPMG. He is also a holder of a Masters’ in Business leadership degree from University of South Africa (Unisa).”

Nyakudya, who held the chief finance officer (CFO) post prior to his ascension, succeeds Mark Hullet who has left the group to “grow his consultancy business and allocate more time to the agricultural projects he is involved in.”

“Hullet has served the group for three years and has played a key role in turning around the fortunes of the organisation.”

“The board would like to thank Mark for his stellar service and wish him all the best in his endeavours,” Chinorwadza said.



