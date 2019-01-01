Residents host drug abuse, alcoholism expo

HARARE - Residents from Harare’s western suburbs will be hosting a Drug Abuse and Alcoholism Expo on Saturday, January 5, 2018, in a bid to spread awareness on substance abuse which has been rampant in the area.

St Canisius Catholic Church Parish priest Cloudy Maganga said: “We realised a number of young people are affected by intake of illicit substances and the death rate of young people has tremendously increased.

“We are having a campaign on drug and alcohol abuse and it is targeting residents of Marlborough and other western suburbs including Bluffhill and Mabelreign.

“... officials from the Health ministry, churches, Zimbabwe Republic Police and CID drugs are coming in to make presentations on their experience with substance abuse and  crime,” he said.

With an unemployment rate of over 90 percent, most youths in Zimbabwe have resorted to alcohol and substance abuse to drown their sorrows and bus termini have become a haven for alcohol and substance abusers.

Bronclear also known as “bronco” and “musombodhiya” remain some of the most consumed illicit substances in Zimbabwe. 

