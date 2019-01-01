It's a big loss: Mangwiro

HARARE - Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro has admitted the club has a suffered a big blow after winger Phenias Bamusi returned to CAPS United at the weekend.

Bamusi had a memorable 2018 with the Sugar Sugar Sugar Boys in which he led the Lowveld side to a fourth place finish in the Castle Lager Premiership.

He was also instrumental in the club’s successful run which saw them lift the Chibuku Super Cup with a 2-0 win over defending champions Harare City in the final.

He was also voted amongst the best 11 players at the Soccer Star of the Year awards following his tremendous season in the Lowveld.

The 28-year-old, who had only signed a one-year deal when he joined Triangle at the start of 2018, decided to return to Makepekepe when his contract expired.

“We have to respect his decision. The same way we got him from CAPS United is the same way they have managed to sign him but no one here would have wanted to see him go,” Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“When he decided to go back to CAPS, there was nothing we could do but to respect his decision.

“I just want to salute him for the services that he gave to the team. He was a committed guy from day one when he joined this club until the last day.”

Bamusi is going to be a big loss for the Sugar sugar Boys considering that he was a mainstay in Mangwiro’s starting XI and terrorised defenders with his pace and skills on the flanks.

The winger featured in all of Triangle’s 34 leagues games and four out of the five cup games they played last year.

“The only game he missed was one cup game against Shabanie Mine because of an injury and we did not want him to aggravate any further,” Mangwiro revealed.

“It had to take some convincing for him to sit out this match because he was always willing to go and play for the team no matter what.

“This shows you the commitment and professionalism he has as a player.”

Bamusi’s exit will be a big blow to the club as they begin assembling a squad for the 2019 season and the African Confederation Cup which begins in August.

There is also a prospect of the club losing the long-serving forward Lameck Nhamo, who is part of the FC Platinum’s squad for the African Champions League group stages.

The burly forward, who was the first runner-up in the Soccer Star of the Year awards, featured for Pure Platinum Play in their preliminary and final qualifying rounds against CNaPS Sport and AS Otoho respectively.

Nhamo’s contract with Triangle ended yesterday and the club is now waiting to see whether he will renew or opt to stay with the platinum miners.

“We are trying to assemble a squad which can stand the heat both on the domestic scene and in Africa,” Mangwiro said.

“We are currently running around and we have covered some ground regarding the players we want to sign and I’m sure by Friday, we will be in a position to make the announcements.

“We also needed to move fast because there are a number of players we are releasing and it’s only fair that we inform them early so they have enough time to find new clubs.”

Top on the Sugar Sugar Boys’ transfer agenda is the signature of forward Collins Dhuwa, who was on loan from Bulawayo side Chicken Inn last season.

Although he had a slow start to life in the Lowveld, Dhuwa forced his way into Mangwiro’s starting XI and ended the season with seven goals.

“Negotiations with Chicken Inn are currently underway and hopefully pretty soon there will be a breakthrough,” Mangwiro said regarding Dhuwa’s status.



