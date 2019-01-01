Harare Mayor seeks spiritual guidance

Blessing Masakadza  •  1 January 2019 2:02PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Harare mayor councillor Herbert Gomba on Sunday presented his spiritual side kneeling before a church leader in Highfield.

Gomba was a congregant at Prophet Ephias Jengeta-led Family Worship Tabernacle Ministries International Church, with congregants describing him as humble.

Speaking to the Daily News, the preacher said the mayor needs support in his work, leading the capital city.

“He is a man bestowed with a huge task, dealing with the affairs of the country’s largest city and he needs all the support he can get,” Jengeta said.

“He is a humble man and for him to know that there is something called church and God despite his status and busy schedule shows that. We will support him spiritually,” added the preacher.

The preacher has hosted several high profile figures at his ministry. Gospel musician Mercy Mutsvene has been leading the preacher’s choir.

Jengeta said it is not proper for a church to make noise about the people who would have attended their services.

“Several people come to our church and we are not there to announce that so and so was here.

“It’s only that you were here that I entertained you.”

