Gweru to borrow over $4 million

HARARE - Gweru municipality has requested for permission to borrow over $4 million for the attainment of water vehicles, plant and road equipment among other things.

“Notice is hereby given for general information and in accordance with Section 290 (3) of the Urban Council Act (Chap 29:15) and that subject to the consent of the minister of Local Government, Public works and National Housing being obtained in terms of Section 290(4) of the said act, City of Gweru proposes to borrow a sum of $4 030 000 for the acquisition of supervision vehicles for water, sewer and refuse gangs, plant and equipment for road maintenance and stands servicing programmes.

“Details for proposals may be inspected at the municipal offices during hours and any objections which ratepayers or voters in the City of Gweru may wish to make must be lodged with the undersigned in writing within 21 days of the date thereof,” council said.