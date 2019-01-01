Cool heads needed in 2019

HARARE - Compliments of the new year!

There is no one among us who disagrees with the facts that the last quarter of 2018 was horrible as Zimbabweans experienced the suffering last witnessed in 2008.

Therefore every Zimbabwean is looking and hoping for a better 2019.

In his New Year message yesterday President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was hopeful and confident that the new year will be better than last year.

“In the new year, we will have to do more, work harder and remain focussed, so the year ahead marks a turning point for our beloved nation.

“I eagerly look forward to meeting and interacting with yet more of you in the New Year, which I am confident will be better and more prosperous for all,” he said.

However, as we report elsewhere in this paper, restive labour unions are planning to hold a national shutdown — a crippling strike which grounds everything to a halt — in protest of the deteriorating economic environment.

This is certainly not what Mnangagwa and his government would be hoping for considering the Zanu PF leader’s statement in which he says they have laid ground work for economic recovery.

There is now a crisis of confidence in our government by long-suffering Zimbabweans who feel it is not possible in the current circumstances to trust the ruling Zanu PF with springing “an economic magical wand”

Zimbabwe’s problems are humongous and at this stage need closing of ranks by politicians across the divide to plot a way out of the crisis.

Doctors spent the entire of December on strike and government’s response was to fire them and re-hire them but without addressing a raft of their grievances.

The doctors’ strike portends more unrest as the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions mobilises for industrial action.

Civil servants have given government an ultimatum on their demands for salary hikes or remuneration in United States dollars.

The opposition and pro-democracy groups have also put government on notice unless the economy shows signs of recovery within the first months of 2019.

All these actions point to matters coming to a head at a time Zimbabwe needs a fresh start in building its developmental agenda.

We need cool heads in 2019.

Zimbabwe has reached a stage where its people must not continue to play role of spectators and turn up to lynch their leaders when things go wrong.

Everyone has a role to play



