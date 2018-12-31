Year ends on a high

HARARE - The 2018 will end on a high in as far as showbiz is concerned with a number of gigs lined up in and outside the capital.

Mukanya ends peace tour

Chimurenga music guru Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo will tonight complete his much-hyped Peace Tour with a performance at Club Hideout. The gig was initially set for HICC but had to be moved to Southerton, out a venue where Mukanya used to perform regularly while still in Zim.

“We will host Mukanya at Club Hideout in Southerton. This is the last gig of the Peace Tour and we are expecting fireworks. Club Hideout has a lot of memories and all Mukanya followers know about it,” organisers said.

Macheso gets into 2019

Sungura giant Alick Macheso will tonight mark the end of the year with a gig in Glendale at Club 007. His camp says “Bye 2018” and called all their fans in the Glendale, Mazowe area to come in numbers. On New Year, Macheso will be at the ever busy Jongwe Corner for a holiday special to mark the start of 2019.

“This is the last gig of 2018 and as always we will be at our usual best. January 1, we will celebrate the New Year at Jongwe Corner. This is the start of the year and we will start it on a high,” publicist Tich Makahamadze said.

Zimdancehall shutdown gig on tonight

The countdown is over. Tonight an array of local Zimdancehall musician will converge at City Sports Centre for the shutdown gig. Chanters Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Freeman, Dadza D, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker and a host of DJs among them Judgment Yard, Templeman and Garry B and Merciless will all perform. Powered by Silent Killer Promotions, the gig promises fireworks and the organisers say everything is in place.

“Everything is in place and all dancehall lovers are welcome and City Sports is the place,” Jack Radix said.

Jah Signal, Boom Beto in Marondera

Youthful dancehall stars Jah Signal and Boom Beto will tonight mark the end of 2018 at Club Werras in Marondera.

Club Werras has become a home for musicians, offering artistes a place to showcase their talents. Jah Signal has been on top of his game and fireworks are expected.

Boom Beto of the Kudonhedza Musika fame will seek to revive his waning fortunes. Club proprietor Boss Werras said everything is in place for the event to mark the entrance into the New Year.

“We have had a wonderful run, starting operations in September and we have become a home of entertainment. A lot is planned for 2019 and we will be sharing everything,” he said.

Peter, Baba Harare at Xtra Mile

Friends in music Peter Moyo and Baba Harare will combine forces for a performance at Xtra Mile tonight, marking the end of a successful year for both artistes in as far as music is concerned.

Kadoma comes alive

Dancehall stars Tocky Vibes, Freeman, Seh Calaz and renowned DJs Templeman and Garry B will tonight perform at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma. They will share the stage with red hot Jah Prayzah.

Rhumba explosion at east point

Rhumba music lovers are in for a treat tonight at East Point former Jazz 105 when musician Juntal combine forces with Congolese outfit Bana Des As.

Sulu off to Banket

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will mark the end of 2018 with a performance at Kuwadzana Beerhall in Banket tonight.

Tryson ends year in Fio

Youthful dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu will celebrate the end of 2018 with a performance at Club Joy Centre in Highfield tonight.

Roki at Club Vicious

Veteran urban grooves artiste Roki will be back in action tonight for a shutdown gig at Club Vicious in Hillside (PaHuku). He will share the stage with rising Syda Boss, supported by King James and Bushnae Christae.

New Revelations Ministry hosts dancehall star

Freeman will be in company of elders Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria for a crossover night hosted by prophet Miracle Paul at his church New Revelations Ministries in Chitungwiza.

Sulu, Roki, Juntal, Sandra to celebrate 2019

Dendera star Suluman Chimbetu, Urban grooves legend Roki , rumba artiste Juntal and explosive dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele are among scores of artistes scheduled to perform at two gigs set for Bulawayo and Harare meant to celebrate the advent of 2019.

According to event convener and organiser, Pedzisai Dube, the gigs, dubbed Hello 2019 Show Gala, will kick off on New Year’s Eve in Bulawayo and continue in the capital city the following day.

“The event is a celebration of the musical and artistic talent within the country. On December 31, the Launch show will be held in Bulawayo at Stanley Square in Makokoba. It will be an all-night gig, culminating into the New Year.

“The show then moves to Harare on the first of January 2019 where the grand finale will take place at the Glamis Arena at the Harare Show Grounds,” Dube told the Daily News.

Apart from Ndebele, the Bulawayo gig will also feature Diamond Musica, Balt Mudepu, Juntal, Tererai Mugwadi, Madiz, Sunduza Dance, Nesto, Trubantu, award-winning rapper Calvin and rumba outfit Musique Del Afrique and various other local artistes.

The same artistes will then move to Harare where they are expected to be bolstered by the presence of Suluman and Roki.

The two shows will run under the theme “Celebrating our music, arts and cultural diversity.”

“It is an effort to complement efforts by various stakeholders, including government, in the area of arts and cultural development. We have plans for more such shows locally, regionally and internationally.

“Standard tickets for the grand finale in Harare will cost $10 for standard, $50 for VIP and $100 for VVIP,” he said.